Dancing with the Stars has hit its silver season. We've officially seen 24 seasons of celebrities trading in their cleats, microphones, gold medals and more for dancing shoes.Having trouble recognizing some of these stars? Here is your guide.Will this "Shark Tank" businesswoman and investor sink or swim? She will partner with Keo Motsepe, who has competed in five seasons of the show, but has yet to win the Mirrorball Trophy.Before Chip and Joanna even started on HGTV, Drew Scott and his twin brother Jonathan charmed viewers with their real-estate game. The "Property Brothers" star will be competing with last season's pro Mirrorball winner, Emma Slater.For those with no football knowledge, Terrell Owens is a six-time Pro Bowler who played for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, among others during his 15-year NFL career. He will dance with Cheryl Burke, a fan favorite and two-time "DWTS" champion.Have you heard of little musical called Hamilton? Fisher plays the role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. He's also guest starred on several TV shows geared towards younger audiences like ABC Family's Secret Life of the American Teenager. He will compete with Lindsay Arnold, who was the competition's runner-up pro last season.There are some competitors this season who only millennials may know. Now that the hunt for A is over, this star of Freeform's top show, "Pretty Little Liars," is free to compete! She will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.She's a wildly popular professional wrestler engaged to an even more wildly popular wrestler, John Cena. He proposed to her during WrestleMania 33. Bella will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev who won in his first season on the British version of the show but has not taken the Mirrorball in five seasons of competing on the U.S. version.Will this former basketball player be able to take his moves from the court to the stage? Fisher played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Utah Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks during his long career in the NBA. He will be paired with Sharna Burgess.You may not have heard of her before, but her story will inspire you. She is a former Paralympic swimmer who won three silver medals and one gold medal during the London 2012 Paralympic Games. Arlen developed two rare medical conditions that resulted in her losing her ability to speak, walk and move, according to her website. She says she was forced to relearn even these most basic skills. Arlen will compete with fan-favorite pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.Remember the popular sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle" that ran for seven seasons? That's Malcolm. He will dance with Witney Carson, who won the Mirrorball Trophy during season 19 of the show with Alfonso Ribeiro.You may remember the 80s pop singer-songwriter who wanted you to "Shake Your Love." This isn't her first reality competition. She was also on on the fifth season of "The Celebrity Apprentice." Gibson will partner with Alan Bersten in his first season competing full time as a pro.There have been many musicians on "DWTS", but none like Stirling. She is an internationally famous violinist who is well known for her unique violin-driven electronic music. Her YouTube channel has over 9 million subscribers. She will be partnering with Mark Ballas, who is back this season after taking a two-season hiatus.This former boy band member is sure to heat up the dance floor to 98 degrees. His brother and bandmate, Drew Lachey, won the second season of the show. Nick Lachey will be paired with Peta Murgatroyd.The producers have thrown in a twist, with doubled up married couples competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. Nick's wife Vanessa hosted the iconic "Total Request Live" on MTV. She will dance with Maks Chmerkovskiy, who wed Murgatroyd in July.