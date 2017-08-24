HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Eat, Drink SF, Pancakes & Booze, Treasure Island Flea Market

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Eat, Drink SF
So many restaurants, so little time, so hard to get a reservation. But this weekend you can enjoy all the food and drink under one roof at 'Eat, Drink SF'.

'Eat Drink SF' is a foodie fantasy. 30 restaurants at each tasting and dozens of bars, wineries, and breweries will show up at Fort Mason and you're let loose to graze on all of it.

This is the 9th year for the event. It begins on Friday and runs through the weekend. You'll want to get your tickets for in advance because this event does sell out.

Click here to learn more about 'Eat, Drink SF'

Pancakes & Booze
The pancakes and booze event is for anyone who love carbs, drinks and art. You can look at and buy art or even watch people become art through body painting--plus pancakes.

It's happening at Mezzanine in SOMA Friday and Saturday night.
Click here for more information about Pancakes & Booze.

Treasure Island Flea Market
The weather this weekend is supposed to be beautiful, so it'll be the perfect day to head to Treasure Island.

They do a big flea market the last weekend of every month with food trucks and bars. And it's pet-friendly. In fact, they're doing a whole dog theme this weekend, so bring your pooch.

Click here for more information about the Treasure Island Flea Market.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo

