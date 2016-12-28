ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fans create impromptu Hollywood star for Carrie Fisher

An impromptu memorial created on a blank Hollywood Walk of Fame star by fans of late actress and author Carrie Fisher. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
Carrie Fisher didn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so fans have taken over a blank sidewalk star to pay tribute to the late "Star Wars" actress.

Fan Jason Thomas tells news station KNBC-TV Los Angeles that he took it upon himself to make a star for Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60.
MORE: Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Paste-on letters spell out her name and the phrase "May the force be with you always." Candles and flowers surround the star.

It's located in front of Hollywood Boulevard's historic Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famecelebritycelebrity deathsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Man starts GoFundMe to 'protect Betty White'
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hayward police searching for 2 burglary suspects
2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblings felt across region
Muni experiencing high number of sick calls for drivers
Former Oakland drug dealer to be released from prison
Suspects in Hayward Target stabbing to appear in court
New menorah arrives in San Francisco after theft
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from SB I-280 in San Jose
Show More
Warriors' Kevin Durant says NBA report throws officials under bus
Man detained in connection with Berlin truck attack
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Fans create memorial for Carrie Fisher at Lucasfilm in SF
Homeowners build retaining wall after truck accidents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos