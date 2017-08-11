Fans gear up for Outside Lands festival in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Outside Lands festival starts Friday, and many people are gearing up for a weekend of music, food, drink, and a whole lot of fun.
The gates open at 11 a.m. and the music is expected to begin at noon.
Organizers said the festival's 10th anniversary will not disappoint.
The art, food, wineries and breweries are all a major draw and organizers said about half of the expected 210,000 people are from the Bay Area, the other half come from around the world.
There will be a strong security presence and bag checks when you arrive, so be prepared for that.
In the past, there has been some problems with counterfeit tickets. Organizers hope to avoid similar issues this year by using coded wrist bands.
The festival gives the city a huge economic boost, generating about $60 million this weekend.
Just a word of warning, it's quite misty and cool in the park right now so dress accordingly.
For a full list of road closures in San Francisco this weekend, click here.
Click here for more information and click here for the full lineup.