ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fans gear up for Outside Lands festival in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

The Outside Lands music and art festival starts Friday, and many people are gearing up for a weekend of music, food, drink, and a whole lot of fun. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Outside Lands festival starts Friday, and many people are gearing up for a weekend of music, food, drink, and a whole lot of fun.

The gates open at 11 a.m. and the music is expected to begin at noon.
VIDEO: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
EMBED More News Videos

An estimated 210,000 people will descend upon San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend for the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.



Organizers said the festival's 10th anniversary will not disappoint.

The art, food, wineries and breweries are all a major draw and organizers said about half of the expected 210,000 people are from the Bay Area, the other half come from around the world.

VIDEO: How to find your way around Outside Lands

There will be a strong security presence and bag checks when you arrive, so be prepared for that.

In the past, there has been some problems with counterfeit tickets. Organizers hope to avoid similar issues this year by using coded wrist bands.

The festival gives the city a huge economic boost, generating about $60 million this weekend.

Just a word of warning, it's quite misty and cool in the park right now so dress accordingly.

For a full list of road closures in San Francisco this weekend, click here.

Click here for more information and click here for the full lineup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicfestivalwhere you liveeventsbay area eventsmusicconcertartthe artswinebarGolden Gate ParkSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: How to find your way around Outside Lands
VIDEO: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
Residents, businesses prepare for Outside Lands in SF
Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz to headline Outside Lands 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Francisco officials brace for crowds, music, and fun at Outside Lands
VIDEO: How to find your way around Outside Lands
Bay Area Weekend Events: Loving Cup yogurt, Outside Lands music festival, Beytz and Brunch
Organizers are prepped, pumped, and ready for Outside Lands in SF
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man accused of fatally shooting San Jose liquor store owner arrested
Martins Beach near Half Moon Bay set to reopen today
GG Bridge District files lawsuit against daredevils
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
3,300 students receiving new backpacks, school supplies in San Jose
Baby dies of strangulation by improperly secured seat strap
Man gets citation for crossing street during flashing crosswalk under state law
Manafort changing legal strategy as Mueller probe expands
Show More
VIDEO: Driver survives plunge in car from 7th story
Vacationing Trump to Mitch McConnell: 'Get back to work'
Study: Pot smokers have greater risk of death from blood pressure
GoFundMe campaign set up for family of murdered SJ store owner
Google CEO encourages girls in tech at Technovation in Mountain View
More News
Top Video
GG Bridge District files lawsuit against daredevils
Baby dies of strangulation by improperly secured seat strap
Man gets citation for crossing street during flashing crosswalk under state law
Google Doodle celebrates birth of hip-hop
More Video