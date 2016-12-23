as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

Fans in line to see Star Wars Rogue One at the Alameda Theater are reacting to the news about Carrie Fisher's on flight medical emergency.The 60-year-old "Star Wars" star experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles around noon Friday, according to reports citing unnamed sources. Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.ABC7 News spoke to fans going into the Alameda Theater Friday evening. "You know seeing the original movie in 1977 and being a fanatic about it as a kid it is definitely a sad thing to hear about Carrie Fisher as we go into the movie," said Alex Helperin.Movie goer Christian Fine also sent her well wishes. "I hope she pulls through. Not just for her fans but for her own health."Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient as Fisher.The actress and author is considered a member of Hollywood royalty - her parents are Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.Catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977's "Star Wars," Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the tough-as-nails leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens.""I'm a little bothered by it. I hope she's well. We're looking forward to the next round of movies with her in it. So I'm just praying for her and hope she has a good recovery." Marcus Montague, a self-proclaimed Star Wars fanatic told ABC7 News.Fisher is best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.Her thinly veiled autobiography "Postcards from the Edge" was adapted into a 1987 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She transformed her one-woman show "Wishful Drinking," which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, was also turned into a book.She has recently been promoting her latest book, "The Princess Diarist," in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of "Star Wars."Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care and transported the person to a nearby hospital.United Airlines said in a statement that the unnamed passenger was unresponsive.