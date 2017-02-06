OSCARS

Sketching the Stars: Fashion illustrations from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon

Artist Mona Shafer Edwards live sketched celebrities as they arrived for the Oscar Nominee Luncheon. (ABC Owned Stations)

Call it "the art of winning."

Fashion illustrator Mona Shafer Edwards was ready with pen and paints in hand Monday as the biggest names in Hollywood arrived for the Oscar Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California.
La La Land actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were on hand for the event, where there was a mini reunion for the cast of The Help. Stone, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis appeared together in the 2011 film and are all nominated this year for their roles in La La Land, Hidden Figures and Fences respectively.

Edwards captured each actor's likeness as they walked the red carpet at the event; quickly sketching their outfits in just a few minutes. Watch the video above to see her art in action.

OSCARS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Top Stories
Top Video
