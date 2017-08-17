HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Festa Coloniale Italiana, Roll Up Creamery, Wishing Tree

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

The Festa Coloniale Italiana

If you love Italian food you have to head to North Beach this Saturday for the annual Festa Coloniale Italiana.

The free event is a traditional street festival for the whole family Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's happening on Stockton Street which will be closed off for the festivities between Filbert and Stockton Streets.
There will be a live music tribute to Frank Sinatra you won't want to miss.

Click here to learn more about the Festa Coloniale Italiana.

The Roll up Creamery and Café Grand Opening
If you like pizza you're going to love this event featuring a 12-time World Champion Pizza tosser. You have to get a slice.

And speaking of slices, did you know you can slice ice cream and roll it up? It's the newest tasty treat to hit San Francisco.

The Roll up Creamery and Café is located on 16th street and Valencia in the Mission.

They'll celebrate their grand opening this weekend at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 20th.

One of their specialties include ice cream tacos in brightly colored shells.

Click here for more on the Roll up Creamery and Café Grand Opening.

Noe Valley's Wishing Tree

If you prefer a smaller crowd, find the wishing tree in Noe Valley!

It's sure to feed the soul, make you grateful for your blessings and maybe even compell you to set some personal goals.

The wishing tree on Fair Oaks and 24th Street is adorned with hundreds of colorful papers, each one with a wish.

Bring a friend, or stroll by on your own this weekend!

Click here for more information about the wishing tree.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
