Filipino-themed SoMa night market returns for 2nd year

Photos: Anthony Maureal

By Hoodline
Undiscovered SF, a night market in SoMa's Pilipinas cultural heritage district, is setting up for its second season in a new venue behind the San Francisco Chronicle's parking lot at 410 Minna St. (at Fifth Street).

The family-friendly market, which runs every third Saturday between July and October from 4-10 p.m., held its inaugural season across the street at the old San Francisco Mint.

With last year's festivities attracting roughly 35,000 visitors, bringing the event outdoors allows for continued growth, a representative told Hoodline via email.


"We are creating an experience around what the Filipino-American community in the Bay Area feels like, looks like, sounds like, and tastes like," said event producer and Undiscovered SF co-founder Gina Mark Rosales. "Last year, we were limited by capacity in the SF Mint, so this year we're excited to move fully outdoors into open public space for everyone to enjoy."

The market, produced by Kulitivate Labs -- a nonprofit business incubator led by the Filipino American Development Foundation that emerged from the SoMa Pilipinas designation -- debuted last year after securing city grants and more than $41,000 from a crowdfunding campaign.


The event is aimed at highlighting a diverse range of food pop-ups, visual artists, performers, local businesses and community organizations, especially from members of the Filipino-American community.

"Kultivate Labs' ultimate goal is to facilitate socially-conscious commerce to combat displacement and preserve communities," said an event spokesperson.

On July 21, Undiscovered SF kicks off with DJs Qbert and Shortkut of the Invisbl Skratch Piklz performing a four-turntable set alongside Kronika of Soulection.

"Filipino-American DJs Qbert and Shortkut are considered the pioneers of Turntablism and rank up there with hip-hop's elite," said music curator and DJ Marky Enriquez. "They also happen to be from the Bay Area, and we're thrilled to showcase two local legends who paved the way for an entire generation of DJs, including myself."


Additionally, expect to see more than fifty retail and fashion vendors like Asmbly Hall, Bayani Art, Little Honey Vee and Novus Vetus; and eats from Jeepney Guy, Mestiza, Lumpia Company and FK Frozen Custard.

"There aren't a ton of family-friendly nighttime events," Rosales said. "And that's one of my favorite parts of Undiscovered SF -- seeing all ages come together to shop local, support up-and-coming Filipino entrepreneurs, and enjoy music and dance."
