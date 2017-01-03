ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Carrie Fisher's half-sisters speak about their final moments with actress

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
The sisters of Carrie Fisher, who died just two days after Christmas, are speaking about their final moments with the actress. They sat down exclusively with ABC's Chris Connelly Monday.

RELATED: Photos of Carrie Fisher through the years

Joely and Tricia Fisher are the half-sisters of the "Star Wars" actress. The three share a father, but were raised by different mothers. Fisher was raised by her mother Debbie Reynolds who died just a day after her daughter.

RELATED: Tributes continue to pour in for Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

The sisters say they were at Fishers bedside in the hospital after her heart attack. "I sat with Debbie and she said to me that she was praying for more time. I knew that if Carrie wasn't going to survive this that Debbie would not," said Joely.



A private joint memorial is scheduled for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on Thursday in Los Angeles.


RELATED: Photos of Actress Debbie Reynolds through the years

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsfamilyobituaryheart attackactorcelebrity deathscelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to headline Napa's Bottlerock Festival
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
Mariah Carey ushers in 2017 with botched performance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ford cancels plan to build Mexico plant, adds US jobs
Kamala Harris sworn in as CA's first African-American senator
Crews repair Golden Gate Bridge moveable median barrier
Toddler rescues twin brother from fallen dresser in Utah
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Girl Scouts introducing 2 new s'mores-inspired varieties
First of two Florida eaglets hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
Video captures $6 million NYE New York jewelry heist
Wet weather impacting commute around the Bay Area
House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash
Vallejo 'gone girl' kidnapping victim speaks out on social media
SF's main water supply shut down for 60 day inspection
More News
Photos
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos