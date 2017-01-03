ON @GMA: EXCLUSIVE: "If Carrie wasn't gonna survive this...Debbie would not." Carrie Fisher?s sisters speak out: https://t.co/0khz1HGt0M pic.twitter.com/clfKqRX7ZY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2017

Private memorial for Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher to take place in Los Angeles Thursday; public event in the works https://t.co/YXH9TMzVnV pic.twitter.com/q7FxsdaTGE — ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2017

The sisters of Carrie Fisher, who died just two days after Christmas, are speaking about their final moments with the actress. They sat down exclusively with ABC's Chris Connelly Monday.Joely and Tricia Fisher are the half-sisters of the "Star Wars" actress. The three share a father, but were raised by different mothers. Fisher was raised by her mother Debbie Reynolds who died just a day after her daughter.The sisters say they were at Fishers bedside in the hospital after her heart attack. "I sat with Debbie and she said to me that she was praying for more time. I knew that if Carrie wasn't going to survive this that Debbie would not," said Joely.A private joint memorial is scheduled for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on Thursday in Los Angeles.