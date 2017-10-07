Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows -- WATCH LIVE AT 3PM

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2494554" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.

Festivities are in full force today for San Francisco Fleet Week with the Parade of Ships sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Blue Angels roaring and soaring in the skies above.

2017 Fleet Week is taking over San Francisco this weekend with a dazzling air show and a unique spirit of patriotism.The Fleet Week airshow began at noon on Saturday. The Blue Angel's will take to the sky at 3:00 p.m.ABC7 News will have full coverage of the air show and other events on-air and online throughout the weekend.