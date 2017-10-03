  • LIVE VIDEO Special report on deadly Las Vegas shooting
Hudson Yang and Chelsey Crisp talk to Jennifer Matarese about starring on "Fresh Off the Boat."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Hudson Yang and Chelsey Crisp of ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat" talk about the big season four premiere!

"Eddie," played by Yang, is starting high school. He said it's interesting that people have seen him group up on TV. He noted that even some of the pictures on the set show him as a little guy and he's nearly as tall as his TV dad, Randall Park!

"I'm growing taller than everyone in the family, I'm already the same height as Randall, so as I get older, I'm getting taller and I don't know how they're going to fix that," Yang said.

Meantime Crisp who plays "Honey" says that her character and her husband are still dealing with the Huangs as house guests. That comes with the usual hilarity of course!



"To whatever degree it goes on, it's a little too long for Honey!" Crisp said.

But, she is still best friends with Eddie's mom "Jessica" played by Constance Wu. They appear on "Best Friend's Week" on "Wheel of Fortune!" They actually got to visit the set and even tried their hand at the wheel.



"Pat and Vanna were so welcoming, it was like being in their house!" Crisp said. "They were all in on the scenes, they gave great performances."

"We all got 'Wheel of Fortune' hats!" Yang said.

Crisp also noted that the show will be tackling a very important story arc, but wouldn't reveal very much, or actually anything, about what it involves!

"We're going to tackle a completely new issue, something we've never dealt with before that is being done in such an amazing way, and we're really excited about it," Crisp said.

Don't miss the season premiere of "Fresh Off the Boat" on Tuesday, October 3rd at 8:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. C.
