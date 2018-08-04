ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun and games: family-friendly deals in Vallejo this week

Photo: Little Imaginarium/Yelp

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From an indoor creative play space to the chance to try some dance classes, these deals will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Up to 31% Off Open Play at Little Imaginarium





Little Imaginarium is an indoor, supervised play space offering a deal on open play for parents and children up to six years old. The pspace has a wide variety of toys, costumes and sets for creative play.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday

Where: 428 Georgia St., Vallejo
Price: $8 (31 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 51% Off at Operation City Quest





Smartphone-based scavenger hunt Operation City Quest has over a hundred notable objects for participants to find in Vallejo. Along the way, document the process by sending in photos or answering trivia questions to earn points.

When: Daily between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Where: 301 Georgia St., West Vallejo
Price: $19 (51 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 44% Off Classes at All-Star Talent Realization Academy





All-Star Talent Realization Academy is a dance school offering either one or two months of lessons for ages 3 and up to improve flexibility, coordination and self-confidence.

Where: 1422 Springs Road, East Vallejo
Price: One month, $49 (39 percent discount off regular price); two months, $89 (44 percent discount off regular price)
