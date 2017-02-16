SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
"Fun Home" at the Curran Theatre
A musical about a girl raised around a funeral home coming to terms with her closeted father, his suicide and her own coming out story called Fun Home is currently running at the Curran Theatre.
It stars former Miss. America winner Kate Schindle and is based on the true story of a woman, a lesbian examining her dysfunctional family's past. It won the Tony for best musical in 2014.
"I walk out the stage door and there's these kids just crying," said Schindle. "And saying that they cried the whole way through because they're going through it right now and they want someone to see them."
Fun Home is a debut show for San Francisco's renovated Curran Theatre. Everything from the seats to the 95-year-old chandelier has gotten a refresh. And good news ladies, they've tripled the number of women's bathrooms.
This weekend is your last chance to see a show that everyone who has seen it has absolutely loved.
Cupid's Undie Run
Or maybe you want to take your clothes off, for charity. Saturday is the Cupid's Undie Run, benefitting the Children's Tumor Foundation. It starts at 12 p.m. near AT&T Park.
Sushi Making Class and Saturday Brunch
There's also a sushi-making class taught by Chef Kaz Matsuni at Miele San Francisco Experience Center. It starts at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The chef started his sushi career with no professional cooking experience--all levels are welcome.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.