GEORGE CLOONEY

Actor George Clooney hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy

EMBED </>More Videos

The actor is said to have been taken to the emergency room, but later released. (KGO-TV)

By PAOLO SANTALUCIA and NICOLE WINFIELD
ROME --
Actor George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after his motor scooter and a car crashed on a state road on the Italian island Tuesday, hospital officials said.

"He is recovering at his home and will be fine," Clooney spokesman Stan Rosenfield told The Associated Press in an email.

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia confirmed Clooney was treated there and released after Tuesday's accident, in which Clooney's scooter and a blue Mercedes sedan collided along a curve in the road.

Local media representatives who had gathered at the hospital said the Oscar-winning actor-director left in a van through a side exit.

Daily newspaper La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney was heading to a film set when the Mercedes hit his motorbike at a curve in the road near the entrance to the Costa Corallina residential compound, in the province of Olbia.

An oil stain and police paint remained on the road Tuesday; photographs taken by someone passing the scene showed the car's front right bumper damaged and Clooney's bike on its side.

Clooney reportedly was in Sardinia filming a television miniseries adapted from Joseph Heller's World War II novel "Catch-22."

He was staying in a lush, gated rental villa in the high-end Puntaldia neighborhood on Sardinia's northeastern coast, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea. Staff at the home declined to comment.

Clooney is a frequent visitor to Italy. He has a home on Lake Como and was married in Venice in 2014 to the British human rights attorney, Amal Clooney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgeorge clooneymotorcycle accidentitalyactoru.s. & worldcelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE CLOONEY
VIDEO: Exclusive look at Met Gala Red Carpet
George, Amal Clooney to donate $500K to 'March for Our Lives'
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
George and Amal Clooney donate $1 million to fight hate groups
More george clooney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
Crew member alleges Johnny Depp punched him on film set
Filipino-themed SoMa night market returns for 2nd year
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
100-acre fire near San Jose park prompts evacuations
Buildings burned, horses killed in Morgan Hill fire
Original map from Winnie-the-Pooh book sells for record-breaking amount at auction
San Francisco officials crack down on graffiti, arrest 7
Contra Costa Co. Sheriff cancels jail contract with ICE
Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
SoCal mom gets life-saving kidney donation from stranger
Show More
WATCH TOMORROW: London Breed to be sworn in as SF mayor
Tesla to build factory in China
Reward offered after woman traveling through Bay Area goes missing
Man accused of shooting, killing SF security guard pleads not guilty
VIDEO: Toddler violently flung, dropped in domestic fight
More News