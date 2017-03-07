ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says

Singer George Michael performs in Prague, Czech Republic, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

LONDON --
A British coroner says George Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver.

Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, says a post-mortem has found that the singer died of "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver."

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is limited, while myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.

PHOTOS: Remembering the life and career of singer George Michael


Michael died at his home in Oxfordshire county, southern England, on Dec. 25. He was 53. An initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death.

Salter said Tuesday that because Michael died of natural causes, no inquest will be held.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
San Rafael music producer says George Michael 'had it all'
Singer George Michael dies at 53
Bay Area remembers singer George Michael
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nick picks his final two on 'The Bachelor'
Chrissy Teigen reveals battle with postpartum depression
Robert Osborne, genial face of TCM, dead at 84
Adele attacked by mosquitos during concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Napa football player accused of hazing fights to clear his name
Blind dog miraculously found alive after 7 nights in SC Mountains
City of Fremont says traffic apps cluttering side streets
Californians stand to lose health care if Obamacare repealed
Berkeley city officials respond to weekend violence at Trump protest
Bay Area groups vow to fight Trump's revised travel ban
Asian cuisine celebrated at CAAMFeast in San Francisco
Show More
NFL sources: Bank of America to back Raiders Las Vegas stadium
Iguodala scores 24 to lead Warriors past Hawks, 119-111
EXCLUSIVE: Trial begins in murder-for-hire case
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Researchers test driverless buses
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Both sides of Trump debate clash
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos