Bay Area Weekend Events: Goonies in Mission Bay, SF Shakespeare Festival, Aloha Poly Festival

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Uber eats presents Goonies in Mission Bay
Watch the 1980's classic Goonies at Mission Bay this Saturday at sundown.
It's being shown as a part of Uber eat's free outdoor summer movie night series at Spark Social San Francisco.

"We wanted there to be a little bit of adventure for everyone... We want people to feel the nostalgia that they felt the first time they saw the Goonies as well as maybe share that with the next generation," organizers told ABC7 News.

Bring a blanket and grab some dinner from the numerous food trucks or order from Ubereats.

All proceeds benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. Click here for more information.
SF Shakespeare Festival

"To be, or not to be: that is the question:" If you love Shakespeare then you surely love "Hamlet".

The beloved favorite is part of this year's SF Shakespeare Festival.

You can catch the very first preview performances for free this weekend at 2pm in the Presidio at the main post parade ground lawn.

Additional shows run all month long. Click here for more information.
Aloha Poly Festival

If you're at Golden Gate Park this weekend check out the 2017 Aloha Poly Festival.

Learn about Polynesian culture through song and dance. Learn how to make a Lei, about tattoo design or jam out to Ukulele music.

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. at the county fair building. Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
