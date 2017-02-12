Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau died Sunday morning, his manager, Joe Gordon, told Ebony Magazine. He was 76.
News of his passing comes just days after Jarreau retired from touring.
The singer was surrounded by family and friends when he died at 5:30 a.m. in Los Angeles, Gordon said. A small, private service was being planned.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News