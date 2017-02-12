ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76

Seven-time Grammy Award winner, US vocalist Al Jarreau performs during the 62nd edition of the Sanremo Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012. (Luca Bruno)

Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau died Sunday morning, his manager, Joe Gordon, told Ebony Magazine. He was 76.

News of his passing comes just days after Jarreau retired from touring.

The singer was surrounded by family and friends when he died at 5:30 a.m. in Los Angeles, Gordon said. A small, private service was being planned.

City News Service contributed to this report.
