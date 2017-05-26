Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! opens Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2040412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 News Reporter Matt Keller braved the park's latest attraction Friday morning.

If you've been on the drop ride Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, it's reopening with a new name, a new theme and even more ups and downs.It's called "Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!" and it looks terrifyingly fun.ABC7 News Reporter Matt Keller braved the park's latest attraction Friday morning.One of the most important things about the ride is the music, which is an important theme throughout the theme.Director of Music Production John Dennis said, "In the feature film, James Dunn created such great story moments with the music between Peter Quill and his mom and we looked at the film and said you know what, we just have to keep creating and extending that wonderful world of connection of story and music. And that's exactly what we did here," he said.There are six different experiences on each shaft, depending on where you go. Creators wanted to give the guests variety.Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! opens at Disney California Adventure park on Saturday.