ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Heather Locklear arrested, accused of battery on officer, emergency personnel

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested again, accused of battery on an officer and emergency personnel.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. --
Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested again, accused of battery on an officer and emergency personnel.

Ventura County sheriff's deputies were called to the actress' home late Sunday night on a disturbance call.

RELATED: Heather Locklear hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after domestic dispute

Responding deputies said she was heavily intoxicated and arguing with friends and family. Deputies tried to separate her from the people she was arguing with. During this process, she battered a deputy, authorities said. The specifics behind this incident were not immediately disclosed, but authorities did confirm that the deputy involved was not injured.

After Locklear was arrested, deputies wanted to medically clear her prior to booking due to her level of intoxication and her behavior, officials said. When medics were working on her, she kicked one in the chest, authorities said. That medic was not injured.

The actress was eventually brought under control and medically cleared. She was then transported to the main jail in Ventura County and booked. According to jail records, her bail was set at $20,000.

RELATED: Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence and battery: officials

The 56-year-old actress was last arrested in February on suspicion of domestic violence.

In 2008, she was arrested on a DUI charge, and in 2012 she was hospitalized after a prescription drug scare.

Locklear is known for appearing in several '80s and '90s TV shows, including "Dynasty," "T.J. Hooker" and "Melrose Place."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdomestic violencearrestcelebrity arrestcelebritybatterySouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence and battery: Officials
Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chris nearly self-destructs on 'The Bachelorette'
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Bay Area LIFE: Celebrate 4th of July with the San Francisco Symphony!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pawnee fire grows over 10,000 acres in Lake County
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
Crews extinguish brush fire in Concord
Trump says undocumented migrants aren't welcome: 'We don't want you in the country'
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Show More
Cohen legal team completes review of fed-seized files, says 12,000 are privileged
Good Sports: Golfing in Yosemite
Stoll Fire in Tehama County destroys several homes, forces evaucations
SoCal family deals with tragic loss after father fatally shot while camping
James Harden wins his first NBA MVP award
More News