Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

OAK LAWN, Ill. --Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital dressed up Tuesday as part of the hospital's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.
The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon Oct. 31 on the hospital's Facebook page.
Babies at both the Oak Lawn and Park Ridge campuses will participate in the contest, which awards winning parents with a Babies 'R' Us gift card.
Last year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into superheroes, mermaids, Star Wars characters and even Hostess Twinkies.
The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.