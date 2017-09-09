HOUSTON, Texas --Houston native and global superstar Beyonce returned to the Bayou City to make a donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and offer support to those in need.
The singer arrived at St. Johns Church with her daughter, Blue Ivy, on Friday afternoon.
"I sang my first song in this church," Beyonce told the audience.
FULL VIDEO: Beyonce and Tina Knowles Lawson speak to storm victims
Beyonce's "BeyGOOD" organization has teamed up with Bread of Life, Greater Houston Community Foundation and Texas Southern University to collect donations for those in need. Donations include: cots, blankets, pillows, baby products, feminine products and wheelchairs.
"I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. The thing that really matters is your health and your children, and your family, and you got it," Beyonce told storm victims. "I just want to say I love you."
Beyonce has made a monetary donation, but her pastor would not comment on the amount.
Michelle Williams, a former member of Destiny's Child with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, also helped with relief efforts.
"Houston is going to be a great example to the rest of the world on how we should treat each other," Williams said.
Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast next week on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT.
"You're going to be alright" @Beyonce sharing hug w/ family who lost all in #hurricaneharvey @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/aIlZjNztDz— Melanie Lawson (@MelanieLawson13) September 8, 2017