ABC PREMIERES

How 'The Good Doctor' approaches autism

EMBED </>More Videos

A pivotal early scene in ''The Good Doctor'' demonstrates how high the stakes are for this young surgeon with autism, as the show's star explains. (ABC)

Dr. Shaun Murphy is a prodigy in surgery, but the hospital board in ABC's new show The Good Doctor has great reservations about hiring him because he has autism.

"Much of this first season will be about working out to what extent Shaun is able to prove his detractors at the hospital wrong and his backers right," said Freddie Highmore, who plays Dr. Murphy.

In a pivotal early scene, the board has an intense debate about whether to offer the job to the talented young surgeon, who also has savant syndrome.

"One of the most interesting aspects of this scene is the discussion of autism in the workplace, and how that should be seen and treated with and how it is dealt with behind the scenes in a way that most people aren't person aware of," Highmore said.

The show's creators have said that, while the show is a medical drama, it's also about humanizing a character with autism. Highmore gave an example from the end of the board room scene, when Dr. Murphy has an emotional moment.

"I think there's a misconception that surrounds people with autism that they are somehow emotionless," he said. "Hopefully the end of this scene proves otherwise."

The Good Doctor premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premierestelevisionABCdoctorsautismthe good doctor
Load Comments
ABC PREMIERES
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
Who will win 'Dancing with the Stars?' Kimmel says ...
'Dancing with the Stars' kicks off Season 25
How to play 'Dancing with the Stars' fantasy league
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
Who will win 'Dancing with the Stars?' Kimmel says ...
It's International Talk Like a Pirate Day!
DWTS premieres: Who's who on Season 25?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
7.1 magnitude quake kills 42, collapses buildings in Mexico
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
School canceled at Larkspur's Redwood High after bomb scare
Off-duty CHP officer killed in motorcycle crash in San Martin
Crime-fighting robots expanding universe
'Put the panic back in Hispanic:' Pep rally sign causing controversy
At UN, Trump threatens total destruction of North Korea
Officer's receipt printed with expletive at Torrance Pieology
Show More
Trump: 'No choice but to destroy North Korea if forced to defend ourselves
Hurricane Maria lashes Dominica, now menaces other islands
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Funeral held for San Francisco fire battalion chief
Man gives boy $20 for toys after death of grandson
More News
Top Video
7.1 magnitude quake kills 42, collapses buildings in Mexico
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
Off-duty CHP officer killed in motorcycle crash in San Martin
School canceled at Larkspur's Redwood High after bomb scare
More Video