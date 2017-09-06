For the first time ever, the long-running competition show will open up a competition for its fans. That's right: A Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League. Players could win Dancing with the Stars swag, beach gear and even the Grand Prize trip to Hawaii.
Here's what you need to know to play:
How to join:
To play, you must use your existing ABC account or create a new one (which can be done with your Facebook login).
How to score:
There are two ways to earn points.
1) Choose the winner of the Mirror Ball. If you're correct, it's worth 500 points. You can change your choice until Oct. 9.
2) Choose the top performers each week. Pick the three celebrities who you think will score high. You get one point for every point they score during the show. You can do this weekly until Monday at 7:59 p.m. ET | 4:59 p.m. PT. The weekly pick begins on Sept. 19, the day after the season premiere.
How to win:
Winners for each prize are chosen from a drawing. The more points you score, the higher your chances of winning one of the drawings.
See the Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League website for full contest rules and details.
Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning Sept. 18.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.