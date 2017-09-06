ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' launches first-ever official fantasy league

Part of the Season 25 cast of ''Dancing with the Stars'' poses with the Mirror Ball and Season 24 winner Rashad Jennings during the cast reveal on ''Good Morning America.'' (Lou Rocco/ABC)

Dancing with the Stars fans, are you an expert at spotting the winners? Prove it -- and you could win a trip to Hawaii.

For the first time ever, the long-running competition show will open up a competition for its fans. That's right: A Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League. Players could win Dancing with the Stars swag, beach gear and even the Grand Prize trip to Hawaii.


Here's what you need to know to play:

How to join:

To play, you must use your existing ABC account or create a new one (which can be done with your Facebook login).

How to score:

There are two ways to earn points.

1) Choose the winner of the Mirror Ball. If you're correct, it's worth 500 points. You can change your choice until Oct. 9.

2) Choose the top performers each week. Pick the three celebrities who you think will score high. You get one point for every point they score during the show. You can do this weekly until Monday at 7:59 p.m. ET | 4:59 p.m. PT. The weekly pick begins on Sept. 19, the day after the season premiere.

How to win:

Winners for each prize are chosen from a drawing. The more points you score, the higher your chances of winning one of the drawings.

See the Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League website for full contest rules and details.

Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning Sept. 18.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancingdanceABCbuzzworthy
Load Comments
Related
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars' pros
Terrell Owens to team up with Cheryl Burke on 'DWTS'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Creepy clown house with free admission pops up in LA
Terrell Owens to team up with Cheryl Burke on 'DWTS'
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards nominees
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean Islands as Category 5 storm
Democratic leaders call for House, Senate to vote on Dream Act
San Jose police investigate homicide, no arrests made
Tiger killed after running loose in Georgia neighborhood
HPD lieutenant marries couple following Harvey catastrophe
Death penalty possible for man who thought he killed wife after taking cold meds
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Southern California freeway to be named for Obama
Show More
SJ updates disaster plan as hurricanes unfold in Texas, Florida
Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco
VIDEO: Armed robbery at Bay Area Target caught on camera
The faces of those we lost during Harvey
Body of baby found after being snatched by floodwaters
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
More Photos