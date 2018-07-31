VIRAL VIDEO

Illinois police 'Lip Sync Challenge' video goes viral

The Skokie Police Department's lip-sync video starts with some "Fresh Prince," but it doesn't stop there. (WLS)

SKOKIE, Ill. --
Police all over the country have been taking on the "Lip Sync Challenge."

Departments challenge each other to lip-sync to famous songs, and a new video from the Skokie Police Department is really impressive.

FULL VIDEO: Skokie Police Department's 'Lip Sync Challenge'
The whole video runs almost five minutes long, going through about nine different songs, including "We Will Rock You" and "Gangnam Style."



It has gotten more than one million views since it was posted on the station's Facebook page Saturday.

VIDEO: SFPD joins epic Lip Sync Challenge
Police departments across the country are taking part in the latest lip sync challenge and now San Francisco police are getting in on the action.

