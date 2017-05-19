BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Imagine Dragons to honor Chris Cornell at Billboard Awards

Imagine Dragons will be honoring the late Chris Cornell at the Billboard Awards on Sunday, May 21, 2017. (AP Images)

LAS VEGAS --
Imagine Dragons will pay tribute to the late Chris Cornell in words at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the show's producers, Dick Clark Productions, told The Associated Press on Friday that the rock band will talk about how the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer influenced them before they hit the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Chris Cornell's death sparks outpouring of grief on social media

Authorities say Cornell hanged himself early Thursday morning after performing at a concert Wednesday night in Detroit. Cornell's family said that without toxicology test results completed they don't know what caused his death.

Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden, with whom he gained critical and commercial acclaim. He also found success outside the band with his solo music and the band Temple of the Dog.

VIDEO: Footage shows Chris Cornell's last performance

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Watch 2017 Billboard Music Awards at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic newsbuzzworthycelebrityfamous deathu.s. & worldbillboard music awardsaward showsLas VegasMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
