HURRICANE MARIA

Jennifer Lopez to donate $1 million for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Jennifer Lopez announces her new hurricane recovery efforts for Puerto Rico Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 in New York. She pledge to donate time and money help the recovery efforts. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

NEW YORK --
Jennifer Lopez says she is donating $1 million to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Lopez made the announcement at a press conference alongside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday, ABC News reports.


Speaking first in Spanish and then in English, Lopez announced that the donation would come from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show, and would go to charitable organizations and other nongovernmental organizations.

Lopez said that she and boyfriend, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, are "utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts," and as a result have secured a commitment for help from Major League Baseball and the Yankees.

Lopez is also working with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Mavericks player J.J. Barea to send two planes filled with supplies to San Juan as soon as air travel is cleared, she said.

Hurricane Maria was a Category 4 storm with winds of 155 miles per hour when it made landfall on Puerto Rico, leaving 100 percent of the island without power on Sept. 20.

