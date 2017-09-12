ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

J.J. Abrams will direct, co-write 'Star Wars' Episode IX

JJ Abrams arrives at the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday, October 23, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The eighth episode of the Star Wars saga isn't out yet, but fans are already learning about an exciting familiar face who will be in the driver's seat for Episode IX.

J.J. Abrams has been tapped to complete the new trilogy by directing and co-writing the yet-to-be-named third film. Chris Terrio will co-write with him.

Abrams also directed and co-wrote 2015's Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

"With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy," said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

Episode VIII, which is out later this year, is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
