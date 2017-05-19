PRINCE

Judge declares Prince's 6 siblings the heirs to his estate

In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Prince presents an award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS --
A Minnesota judge has ruled that Prince's six siblings are the heirs to his estate.

In a ruling made public Friday, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings are his heirs.

There are people who filed appeals after their claims of heirship were rejected. Eide said that if the appellate courts send those cases back to him, he'll still fully consider them.

Eide also said Prince's assets won't be distributed without a formal court order and that nothing will be distributed that might adversely affect the claims of those with pending appeals.

Eide had previously said he wouldn't declare the siblings as heirs until those appeals had been decided. Attorneys for those who appealed said their interests would be harmed if the district court didn't wait out the appeals process.

But lawyers for Prince's siblings didn't want to wait, saying further delays would have increased costs to the estate and impede its efficient administration.

Prince died April 21 of an accidental drug overdose. Court filings suggest his estate is worth around $200 million. Federal and state estate taxes are expected to consume about half the value.

