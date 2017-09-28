ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Veep" on Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," The 56-year-old wrote.


"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends," she added. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

The "Veep" star and executive producer won her eighth individual Emmy Award, tying the record in the distinction with Cloris Leachman, and her sixth consecutive Emmy for her starring role on "Veep" -- the most of any performer for one role.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthhealth carecelebritytelevisionbreast cancer
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder and pop culture icon, dead at 91
Celebrities, Playboy Bunnies pay tribute to Hugh Hefner
Stars talk about return of 'Grey's,' 'HTGAWM' for TGIT
Legendary 'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former Santa Clara female counselor accused of sexual misconduct arrested
Student stabbed at Overfelt High in San Jose; suspect in custody
Suspect ID'd in deadly officer-involved shooting in Emeryville
Two dead after fire at San Leandro mobile home
How to help Puerto Rico
President Trump waives Jones Act to speed help to Puerto Rico
Motion for new trial for the man convicted of killing Sierra LaMar
Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder and pop culture icon, dead at 91
Show More
Officers drag woman from Southwest flight after alleged dispute about dogs
Software glitch causes check-in delays at airports worldwide
I-TEAM: Russian journalist fears for her life, insight into U.S. controversies
NYPD says bullying not eliminated as motive in deadly school stabbing
Accused NSA leaker says she smuggled classified docs in her pantyhose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos