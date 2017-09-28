Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account."1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," The 56-year-old wrote."The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends," she added. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."The "Veep" star and executive producer won her eighth individual Emmy Award, tying the record in the distinction with Cloris Leachman, and her sixth consecutive Emmy for her starring role on "Veep" -- the most of any performer for one role.