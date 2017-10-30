ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor alleges past sexual advance

Actor Anthony Rapp (right) has accused Kevin Spacey of inappropriate sexual advances made when Rapp was just 14 years old in 1986.

LOS ANGELES --
Actor Kevin Spacey said Sunday he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made a sexual advance on a teen boy decades ago.

The two-time Oscar winner posted on Twitter that he doesn't remember the encounter. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," he said.

In an interview with BuzzFeed , actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey befriended him while they both performed on Broadway shows. Rapp was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey's apartment in 1986, he said. At the end of the night, an inebriated Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, Rapp said.

Rapp said the 26-year-old was holding him down tightly, but he was able to get away and left the apartment.

Rapp, who is now 46 and starring in the TV show "Star Trek: Discovery", said he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked conversations about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry.

Spacey, who is now 58, spoke publicly about his sexual orientation for the first time Sunday on Twitter.

"As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women," he said. "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

Spacey, who has fiercely protected his private life, had never disclosed his sexuality before but said Rapp's story encouraged him to speak.

"I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentactorentertainmentsexual harassmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
LIST: Top 10 mind-bending facts about the Winchester Mystery House
Halloween Weekend Events: Daybreaker Cruise, LoveBoat Halloween
Movie theaters may use 'surge pricing' to charge more for blockbusters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fmr. Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort surrenders to federal authorities
SJPD investigating sideshow involving hundreds of cars
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Man shot, killed in Discovery Bay
Security beefed up at Great America after reports of fights
Worker wears black face 'costume' at E. Bay store
Suspected looters arrested in Santa Rosa fire zone after police chase
A's catcher arrested on aggravated assault, disorderly conduct charges
Show More
Woman robbed, carjacked at South Hayward BART station
California couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in crash
Wentz tosses 2 touchdowns, Eagles beat 49ers 33-10
Opportunistic Bills rout sloppy Raiders, 34-14
Two Navy SEALs under investigation in death of Green Beret in Mali
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
More Photos