Lady Gaga: Halftime show will be 'full-on cardio'

Lady Gaga talks about prep for the Super Bowl (KTRK)

HOUSTON, TX --
Lady Gaga's halftime performance is expected to make big headlines aside from the fact that the biggest sporting event of the year is on either side of the performance.

With reports of drones being used to the massive stage, it's going to be a performance up to Gaga standards.

Michael Strahan sat down with Lady Gaga for Good Morning America.

Watch the video above for more about Gaga's "athletic" skill and how she is able to sing and perform.

"I'm going to play it my way," she said. "I work out a lot and also do versa climbing while I sing."

"The show is full on cardio my performances most of the time but it's cardio while singing."
