Harvey Weinstein under investigation by LAPD for alleged 2013 sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein attends the "Reservoir Dogs" 25th anniversary screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 28, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for an alleged 2013 sexual assault, police confirmed on Thursday.

The LAPD said investigators with the department's robbery and homicide division interviewed a potential victim of sexual assault involving Weinstein, which allegedly occurred in 2013.


At least 35 women have now come forward, accusing Weinstein of either sexual assault or harassment. The mounting list includes Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Weinstein has been fired by the film company he founded with his brother Bob and expelled from Hollywood's movie academy.

The Producers Guild of America has voted unanimously to institute termination proceedings against him, and the British Film Institute stripped Weinstein of its highest honor on Thursday, saying his alleged "appalling conduct" stands in opposition to the organization's values.

London police are investigating allegations of sexual assault against him made by two women.

Weinstein denies having any non-consensual sexual activity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
