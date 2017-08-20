ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary comedian, movie star Jerry Lewis passes away at 91

In this Aug. 24, 2016 photo, comedian Jerry Lewis smiles during an interview at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

by ABC7News.com staff
Best known for his outstanding stand-up, quick timing, and unforgettable slapstick humor -- Jerry Lewis was one of the most iconic entertainers of his era.

Aside from his work in films like "Bellboy" and "The Nutty Professor," Lewis was a benevolent humanitarian who raised almost $2.5 billion through his annual telethons for muscular dystrophy.

Lewis appeared in over 50 films and wowed audiences through several decades.
