Legendary comedian, movie star Jerry Lewis passes away at 91

Best known for his outstanding stand-up, quick timing, and unforgettable slapstick humor -- Jerry Lewis was one of the most iconic entertainers of his era.Aside from his work in films like "Bellboy" and "The Nutty Professor," Lewis was a benevolent humanitarian who raised almost $2.5 billion through his annual telethons for muscular dystrophy.Lewis appeared in over 50 films and wowed audiences through several decades.