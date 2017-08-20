Best known for his outstanding stand-up, quick timing, and unforgettable slapstick humor -- Jerry Lewis was one of the most iconic entertainers of his era.
Aside from his work in films like "Bellboy" and "The Nutty Professor," Lewis was a benevolent humanitarian who raised almost $2.5 billion through his annual telethons for muscular dystrophy.
Lewis appeared in over 50 films and wowed audiences through several decades.
Legendary comedian, movie star Jerry Lewis passes away at 91
