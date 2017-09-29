HELLO @AmericanIdol! Excited to announce that I will be on the judges panel w/ @katyperry @LukeBryanOnline & host @RyanSeacrest #TheNextIdol pic.twitter.com/9sAHgn1kZk— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) September 29, 2017
Richie and Bryan will be joining pop star Katy Perry at the judges table. Host Ryan Seacrest joked about starting a group chat with his co-stars on Twitter.
So who wants to start the @americanidol group chat? @katyperry @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie #TheNextIdol— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 29, 2017
Bryan said in a video posted to Twitter, "Can't wait to be a part of the show. And I'm so excited to see all the talent out there that America has."
It’s official. @AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/930zc5YB2Z— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 29, 2017