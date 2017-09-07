Bachelor Nation, start your engines! We are proud to announce the next Bachelor will be....@ariejr! 🌹🏁🌹 pic.twitter.com/PTCKToIIrM — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 7, 2017

Bachelor Nation, meet your next Bachelor.Indy racer Arie Luyendyk Jr. announced onThursday that he would be looking for love in the next season of the long-running show.Fans will recognize Luyendyk from Season 8 of, when he earned the nickname, "The Kissing Bandit."Luyendyk said he is doingnow because he saw all his friends settling down and thought it was time. His, brother, who is about 12 years younger than him, just got married. Luyendyk said he hadn't told his family before the big announcement, not even his parents."I kind of kept things really under wraps, just because I didn't know how this would turn out," he said. "It's been such a quick turn of events."He said his ideal woman would be "independent, strong, but then, still, gentle."