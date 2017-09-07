COMINGUPROSES

Indy racer Arie Luyendyk Jr. named as 'The Bachelor'

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. seen at the KIIS FM Halloween Party at the House of Rock benefitting The Painted Turtle on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Joe Kohen/Invision for The House of Rock/AP Images)

Bachelor Nation, meet your next Bachelor.


Indy racer Arie Luyendyk Jr. announced on Good Morning America Thursday that he would be looking for love in the next season of the long-running show.

Fans will recognize Luyendyk from Season 8 of The Bachelorette, when he earned the nickname, "The Kissing Bandit."

Luyendyk said he is doing The Bachelor now because he saw all his friends settling down and thought it was time. His, brother, who is about 12 years younger than him, just got married. Luyendyk said he hadn't told his family before the big announcement, not even his parents.

"I kind of kept things really under wraps, just because I didn't know how this would turn out," he said. "It's been such a quick turn of events."

He said his ideal woman would be "independent, strong, but then, still, gentle."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
