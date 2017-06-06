COMINGUPROSES

Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4!

Big announcement on "After the Final Rose" special.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The cast and premiere date for the long-awaited fourth season of "Bachelor Nation's" summer guilty pleasure "Bachelor in Paradise" has officially been released!

The cast is comprised of former fan favorites and controversial characters from "The Bachelor" franchise who are back looking for a second chance at love.

They may have left brokenhearted, but now they are back, this time in paradise, hoping to turn their summer romance into something real.

"Bachelor in Paradise" cast list:

- Raven Gates of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Corinne Olympios of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Amanda Stanton of "The Bachelor" season 20 (Ben) and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3


- Alexis Waters of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Derek Peth of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


- DeMario Jackson of "The Bachelorette" season 13 (Rachel)


- Lacey Mark of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Kristina Schulman of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


- Danielle Maltby of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Taylor Nolan of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Robby Hayes of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


- Ben Zorn of "The Bachelorette" season 11 (Kaitlyn)


- Jasmine Goode of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Vinny Ventiera of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo) and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3


- Alex Woytkiw of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


The show will premiere on Tuesday, August 8th at 8 p.m. EDT on The ABC Television Network.

Starting the following week, the show will air on Mondays.
