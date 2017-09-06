Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season:
Drew Scott will be dancing with Emma Slater
Sasha Pieterse will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Barbara Corcoran will be dancing with Keo Motsepe
Derek Fisher will be dancing with Sharna Burgess
Victoria Arlen will be dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy
Jordan Fisher will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
Nikki Bella will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
Terrell Owens will be dancing with Cheryl Burke
Frankie Muniz will be dancing with Witney Carson
Debbie Gibson will be dancing with Alan Bersten
Lindsey Stirling will be dancing with Mark Ballas
Nick Lachey will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd
Vanessa Lachey will be dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
After the announcement on Good Morning America Wednesday, Kobe Bryant had a message for his former teammate Derek Fisher.
"I gotta say, on the list of all teammates that we've played with, yours was not at the top of the list, as far as guys that would be on Dancing with the Stars," Bryant said. "That being said, I wish you nothing but luck."
Reigning Mirror Ball champ Rashad Jennings also made an appearance to give this season's contestants some advice.
"Don't take yourself too serious," he said. "Have fun."
