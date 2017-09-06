Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher and more will try to wipe the ballroom floor with the competition on Season 25 of. This season will also see the first-ever official fantasy league for the show.Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season:Drew Scott will be dancing with Emma SlaterSasha Pieterse will be dancing with Gleb SavchenkoBarbara Corcoran will be dancing with Keo MotsepeDerek Fisher will be dancing with Sharna BurgessVictoria Arlen will be dancing with Val ChmerkovskiyJordan Fisher will be dancing with Lindsay ArnoldNikki Bella will be dancing with Artem ChigvintsevTerrell Owens will be dancing with Cheryl BurkeFrankie Muniz will be dancing with Witney CarsonDebbie Gibson will be dancing with Alan BerstenLindsey Stirling will be dancing with Mark BallasNick Lachey will be dancing with Peta MurgatroydVanessa Lachey will be dancing with Maksim ChmerkovskiyAfter the announcement onWednesday, Kobe Bryant had a message for his former teammate Derek Fisher."I gotta say, on the list of all teammates that we've played with, yours was not at the top of the list, as far as guys that would be on," Bryant said. "That being said, I wish you nothing but luck."Reigning Mirror Ball champ Rashad Jennings also made an appearance to give this season's contestants some advice."Don't take yourself too serious," he said. "Have fun."