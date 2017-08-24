The full cast of season 25 ofwon't be announced until next month, but fans have already learned which pros will be competing.Fan-favorite Mark Ballas will be back after a two-year break from the show which included a run on Broadway.Ballas appeared onon Thursday to announce which other pros would be competing this season. The newest face on the roster is Alan Bersten, who filled in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy during his injury last season. This will be his first full season.One more pro will be announced along with the star contestants onon Sept. 6.Here's the list of pros so far.Lindsay ArnoldMark BallasSharna BurgessWitney CarsonArtem ChigvintsevMaksim ChmerkovskiyVal ChmerkovskiyKeo MotsepePeta MurgatroydGleb SavchenkoEmma Slater