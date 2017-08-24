Fan-favorite Mark Ballas will be back after a two-year break from the show which included a run on Broadway.
Look who is back for @DancingABC: @MarkBallas!!!#DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/dQeaU0GZm3— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 24, 2017
Ballas appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to announce which other pros would be competing this season. The newest face on the roster is Alan Bersten, who filled in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy during his injury last season. This will be his first full season.
One more pro will be announced along with the star contestants on GMA on Sept. 6.
Here's the list of pros so far.
Lindsay Arnold
Mark Ballas
Sharna Burgess
Witney Carson
Artem Chigvintsev
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Val Chmerkovskiy
Keo Motsepe
Peta Murgatroyd
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
