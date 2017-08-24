ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' pros announced

The full cast of season 25 of Dancing with the Stars won't be announced until next month, but fans have already learned which pros will be competing.

Fan-favorite Mark Ballas will be back after a two-year break from the show which included a run on Broadway.


Ballas appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to announce which other pros would be competing this season. The newest face on the roster is Alan Bersten, who filled in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy during his injury last season. This will be his first full season.

One more pro will be announced along with the star contestants on GMA on Sept. 6.

Here's the list of pros so far.

Lindsay Arnold
Mark Ballas
Sharna Burgess

Witney Carson
Artem Chigvintsev
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Val Chmerkovskiy
Keo Motsepe
Peta Murgatroyd

Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
