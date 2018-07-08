HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Michael Douglas sees new generation of fans from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

EMBED </>More Videos

After 50 years in show business, Michael Douglas is seeing a whole new generation of young fans from his work in "Ant-Man." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
Oscar winner Michael Douglas has enjoyed an almost 50-year career in show business.

Much of his work has been on the dramatic side.

But with his role in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," he's been enjoying the chance to take part in more family-friendly fare, and picking up a whole new generation of fans.

"More than once I've been talking to somebody and feeling somebody tugging on my jacket and looking down, there's a 5-year-old kid looking at me, going 'Hank Pym?" said Douglas.

RELATED: "Ant Man and The Wasp' premieres new trailer

"They love these movies and you never anticipate it. And the universality of it. In a time in our planet where everything seems to be so divisive, to have a picture that worldwide, no matter what language you speak or your culture, background, all kinds are unified behind it, is a wonderful feeling."

His character is a dad who always seems to be giving advice. In real life he learned from the best - his own dad, Kirk Douglas.

"He's always concerned and wants to know are you working out? Are you still working out?" laughed Douglas. "When I look at him, I'm out here in California now and actually staying with him so we can catch up. He's gonna be 102 in December, and I'm not working out as much as I should be."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is in theaters July 6.

For more stories, photos, and video on recent movies, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemarvelAnt Manhollywood wrapmovie newsdisneymovie premiereLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
New Hollywood Walk of Fame stars announced
'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' prepare for Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin
Netflix removing online review system
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish new Tesla
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Grant fire jumps, forces closure of I-580 in Livermore
Bay Area Buddhists send prayers to Thai soccer team trapped in cave
Brown Recluse spiders fill apartment
4 Thai soccer players rescued from cave
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Insider attack in Afghanistan killed soldier from California
SJPD says driver went around crossing gates in VTA, car crash that killed 2
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Show More
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Sausalito center needs help naming otter pup
Netflix removing online review system
Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin
Ashes of 49ers legend Dwight Clark laid to rest in Montana
More News