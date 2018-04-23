MICHAEL JACKSON

Michael Jackson's first moonwalk shoes up for auction

EMBED </>More Videos

The shoes worn by Michael Jackson when he first moonwalked in public are going up for auction next month. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
They're almost as iconic as Michael Jackson's glove, and they can be yours.

The shoes worn by the King of Pop when he performed his signature moonwalk for the first time on stage are going up for auction.

RELATED: Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
EMBED More News Videos

Harrison Funk, Michael Jackson's personal photographer for decades, details his favorite pictures of the icon.



Jackson donned the black loafers during rehearsals for the "Motown 25" TV special in 1983.

GWS Auctions said Jackson gave the shoes to a dancer and choreographer after the rehearsal, and that owner has had them ever since.

They're expected to sell for at least $10,000 at the May 26 auction.

Click here for more stories and videos about Michael Jackson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmichael jacksonmoonwalkshoesauctioncelebritydistractionLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MICHAEL JACKSON
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
'Thriller' flash mob tops weekend events in San Francisco
Michael Jackson would have been 58 today
More michael jackson
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Say 'yes-la' to NOLA with cheap summer fares from SFO
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Odds are in for royal baby name
Bay Area LIFE: Visit Santa Clara
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 9 in van incident
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Toronto police say 10 dead after van plows into pedestrians
Gas leak at SF homeless shelter sends 12 to hospital
Suspect in deadly shooting at Waffle House taken into custody
Consumer Catch-up: Uber ride history, best airline rewards
Ask Finney: Gold jewelry, medallion signature guarantee, bank refunds
Show More
John Lynch: Reuben Foster will be cut if proven he hit woman
91-year-old man gets new home after devastating North Bay Firestorm
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
Crocodiles named Will, Kate welcome new hatchlings
More News