Michael Nance, former 'Bachelorette' contestant, dead at 31

So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends. — Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) May 30, 2017

Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten. — Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) May 30, 2017

My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 30, 2017

I will always remember my friend Micheal Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace. — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 30, 2017

A former contestant on "The Bachelorette" has died after police found him unresponsive at a South Austin residence.An Austin Police Department spokeswoman says officers were sent to the residence at 2:10 a.m. Monday in reference to a reported unresponsive man and found 31-year-old Michael Nance unconscious. He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.Spokeswoman Anna Sabana says the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office will have to determine what caused Nance's death, but investigators do not consider the death suspicious.Nance was a contestant in the eighth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2012, during Emily Maynard's season, but was eliminated in the fourth of the season's 10 weeks.Emily tweeted about the loss, as did several other "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants.