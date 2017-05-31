ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Nance, former 'Bachelorette' contestant, dead at 31

AUSTIN, Texas --
A former contestant on "The Bachelorette" has died after police found him unresponsive at a South Austin residence.

An Austin Police Department spokeswoman says officers were sent to the residence at 2:10 a.m. Monday in reference to a reported unresponsive man and found 31-year-old Michael Nance unconscious. He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.

Spokeswoman Anna Sabana says the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office will have to determine what caused Nance's death, but investigators do not consider the death suspicious.

Nance was a contestant in the eighth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2012, during Emily Maynard's season, but was eliminated in the fourth of the season's 10 weeks.


Emily tweeted about the loss, as did several other "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants.
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorettecominguprosesbody foundABCcelebrity deathsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rachel makes a huge connection on 'The Bachelorette' while another deceives her
ABC7's Alexis Smith interviews 'The Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay
Stars talk about ABC's new Shakespearean drama 'Still Star-Crossed'
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man on middle anchorage of Bay Bridge; 2 WB lanes closed
LeBron James' home vandalized, spray-painted with racial slur
Report: UC Berkeley to offer gender-inclusive locker room
Bay Area officials team up with carpool app to alleviate traffic jams
White House official: Trump plans to pull US from Paris deal
Oakland City Council settles Abuslin sex scandal case for nearly $1M
Novato High School student named athlete of the month
Show More
Laptop battery causes fire on SFO bound flight
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Former White House press officer Boris Epshteyn to be questioned in Russia probe
'Unusual' smell puts damper on inaugural Icelandair flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos