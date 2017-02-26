OSCARS

Auli'i Cravalho from 'Moana' keeps composure after being hit by blue flag during Oscars performance

Auli'i Cravalho kept her composure during her performance of "How Far I'll Go" at the Oscars. (Kevin Winter/Getty)

Auli'i Cravalho wowed critics and audiences with her performance in Disney's Moana. But when she was singing "How Far I'll Go" from the film's soundtrack at the Oscars, the actress accidentally was hit by a blue flag during the song.

Celebrities and social media users offered their opinion on the talented actress' unfortunate flag encounter and how she kept on singing.


Cravalho tweeted after the performance of the Oscar-nominated song.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward showsdisney
Load Comments
OSCARS
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Justin Timberlake kicks off Oscars with 'Can't Stop the Feeling'
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'O.J.: Made in America' wins Best Documentary Feature Oscar
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Show More
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Judge Joe Wapner who presided over 'The People's Court' dies at 97
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos