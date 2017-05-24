ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
"Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland is opening up about her health struggles and the effect they have had on her appearance.

Hyland said that people have been heavily commenting on her weight on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, even going as far as to say that she was "promoting anorexia" in an anti-bullying post.


The star had a kidney transplant in 2012 after being diagnosed with kidney displasia as a child.

As a result, Hyland has had to take prednisone which is known to cause swelling. She said that people have said online that she looks "pregnant or fat."

She asked her fans to: "love the you you set out to be. Be the best version of yourself. Be healthy."

You can read her entire post below:


Hyland recently starred in ABC's remake of "Dirty Dancing," and will be back as "Haley Dunphy" on "Modern Family" when it returns for season 9 in the fall on ABC.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmodern familytransplantinstagramtwitter
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney live streams dedication of Pandora- The World of Avatar
Disney World unveils Pandora, 'Avatar'-themed area in park
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Security concerns grow for Napa's BottleRock
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Source: Person of interest ID'd in case of missing SF Uber driver
Oakland police say boy shot while out walking puppy
Los Gatos doctor sentenced in patient's drug death
Rescue crews say Prius driver fortunate after San Rafael bus accident
Botts' Dots freeway markers being phased out in CA
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Governor Brown get Oroville Dan, Caltrain funding from Trump
Show More
Danville bank robbery suspect identified as female ex-cop
Tennis star Serena Williams joins board at SurveyMonkey
Gray fans 11, Davis homers as A's top Marlins 4-1
Napa County officials investigating botulism death
Billions in unclaimed property awaits reunion with rightful owners
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos