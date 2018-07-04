ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Moraga hosts special film making camp for extraordinary minds

Students engage in a dance workout to start their day at film camp in Moraga, Calif. on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) --
There are thousands of summer camps across the country but we found one that is making a difference in the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities. It's a short-film camp run by director and producer Joey Travolta, that's John Travolta's older brother.

It is a camp for extraordinary minds.

A ten-minute dance workout every morning helps to improve their memory and thinking skills.

"I taught my brother how to dance. We come from a dancing family," explained Travolta as he laughs.

Before getting into movies, Travolta was a special education teacher. Now during the summers, he leads students with developmental disabilities in a film camp called "Futures Explored."

It's held at Saint Mary's College in Moraga.

Fifty-three campers with autism, Down syndrome, Asperger syndrome, among others, spend two weeks making short films.

Here they learn about lighting, camera work, editing, acting, and voice.

This is Tim Zalewski's fourth year. "I kinda like when we're just hanging out and filming and showing us the editing, film editing," he said.

He especially likes animation. His mom Carolyn says it's helped build confidence.

"Kids with autism sometimes they are reluctant to try new things. This was a huge thing for him. It was a huge step and the fact that he wants to come back every year is a bonus," said Zalewski.

"The social skills, the life skills that come out of film-making because everything that goes into film-making goes into everyday life, explained Travolta.

After this camp, all of their work is shown at a red carpet event in Livermore at the Vine Cinema. For these kids and young adults, it's an unforgettable moment.

Travolta and his staff are now pushing for them to work as interns in the movie industry.

"They have the skills. We just need to educate the community to give them the opportunity, said Hester Wagner who works with Travolta.

They know inclusion builds new opportunities.

