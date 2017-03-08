When "Hamilton" tickets went on sale months ago they went like hotcakes and many felt helpless.Well, kudos if you were willing to wait for it because there's another opportunity to score some ticketsThere are tickets for preview days starting Friday at the Orpheum Theatre, but they aren't cheap. The least expensive show tickets available were commanding hundreds of dollars per seat.Our media partner The Mercury News reports the tickets were previously being held back because of potential sightline issues.But, now they're on sale for 27 shows between Friday and April 9th.