Morgan Hill to celebrate Fourth of July with 142nd annual parade

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) --Morgan Hill residents are preparing for one of the oldest Fourth of July traditions in California.
The 142nd parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and chairs are already set up along the route.
The parade has 95 entrants this year, so it will take about two hours for them to make it through the entire route.
There's more than just a parade. There's a 5K, a car cruise, the patriotic sing and the fireworks on the green.
