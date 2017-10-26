Movie theaters may use 'surge pricing' to charge more for blockbusters

The movie theater chain Regal plans to test demand-based pricing for films. That means you could pay more to see blockbusters and less to see box office flops.Regal says it will test this early next year to see if it boosts revenue and fills more seats at non-peak times.The concept has gotten mixed reviews from movie-goers."A cheap price for a bad movie? I don't know if it costs less to go to a movie then I would definitely go -- keep it simple, charge your admission, and let me decide if I want to see it or not," said one patron.Regal is the second largest movie theater chain in the U.S.