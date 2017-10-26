ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Movie theaters may use 'surge pricing' to charge more for blockbusters

EMBED </>More Videos

The movie theater chain Regal plans to test demand-based pricing for films. That means you could pay more to see blockbusters and less to see box office flops. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The movie theater chain Regal plans to test demand-based pricing for films. That means you could pay more to see blockbusters and less to see box office flops.

Regal says it will test this early next year to see if it boosts revenue and fills more seats at non-peak times.

The concept has gotten mixed reviews from movie-goers.

"A cheap price for a bad movie? I don't know if it costs less to go to a movie then I would definitely go -- keep it simple, charge your admission, and let me decide if I want to see it or not," said one patron.

Regal is the second largest movie theater chain in the U.S.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on entertainment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoneypersonal financemoviemovie newsbusinessbuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Halloween Weekend Events: Daybreaker Cruise, LoveBoat Halloween
LIST: Top 10 mind-bending facts about the Winchester Mystery House
Disneyland announces new hotel to open in 2021
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officials ride Napa Valley Wine Train to spur tourism
Some JFK assassination records released, others under further review
Packard Children's patient reunites with doctor who helped save her life
Here's why some batteries explode
Big rig crash into pole leads to Discovery Bay power surge
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school
Show More
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Day of remembrance to be held in Sonoma County for wildfire victims
Oakland police, FBI solve 2015 fatal shooting of musician
Spare the Air alert in effect today, Friday
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
More News
Top Video
Officials ride Napa Valley Wine Train to spur tourism
Ranger testifies on theft of gun used in Steinle shooting in SF
Halloween Weekend Events: Daybreaker Cruise, LoveBoat Halloween
Here's why some batteries explode
More Video