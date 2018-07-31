MOVIES

MoviePass raises plan price from $10 per month to $15

MoviePass is raising the price of its standard plan from $10 per month to $15.

NEW YORK (KGO) --
MoviePass is raising its price plan from $10 to nearly $15 a month.

The company made the announcement today saying the change will take effect in the next 30 days. MoviePass is also cutting access to some blockbusters.

According to the company, "first run movies" will be limited in their availability during the first two weeks.

It's not clear how "limited" those films will be to users, but some major movies may be made available through promotions.

MoviePass offers daily access to movies for a monthly fee, then reimburses the ticket costs directly to theaters.

"Through these new steps, the company believes it will be able to compress its timeline to reach profitability," said MoviePass in a statement.
