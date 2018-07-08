NETFLIX

Netflix removing online review system

This Jan. 29, 2010, file photo, shows the company logo and view of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
Don't count on other users to lead you to your next Netflix movie or show. The streaming service is getting rid of its online review feature.

Similar to Yelp, users have been able to leave written reviews on shows or movies they just watched.

But at the end of the month, the Los Gatos company is doing away with the option.

By the middle of August, you won't be able to read existing reviews because all of them will be removed.

The thumbs up or thumbs down rating system will stay.

If you've never seen the reviews, it's probably because this a desktop only feature.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixtechnologytelevisionmovie reviewmovie newsmoviesLos GatosSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NETFLIX
Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends
VIDEO: Maria Shriver discusses passion for fighting Alzheimer's at PBWC in SF
VIDEO: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin give hilarious, heartfelt keynote at PBWC
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows, movies
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish new Tesla
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News