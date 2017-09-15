CELESTE GUAP

'The Force' film documents Oakland police efforts to rebuild under fed demands for reform

This undated image shows a police car outside the department's headquarters in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
"The Force" opens at Oakland's Grand Lake Theater on Friday night. Filmmakers spent three years documenting the city's police department and efforts to rebuild under federal demands for reform.

Oakland Deputy Chief LeRonne Armstrong admits some parts are hard to watch.

RELATED: New lawsuit filed in Bay Area police sexual misconduct scandal

"It's hard to watch officers make mistakes," he said.

The department has been plagued by scandals over the past few years, including a sex abuse scandal involving an underage prostitute.


In a statement, Mayor Libby Schaaf wrote, "The film also documented the challenging realities our police face every day, as well as the community's legitimate anger toward past injustice. I'm hopeful this project brings empathy and understanding to all members of our community."

Elissa Harrington will have the latest on this starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.

Click here for more stories about the Bay Area police sex scandal

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsex scandalCeleste GuapOPDpolicescandalmoviecrimeOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELESTE GUAP
New lawsuit filed in Bay Area police sexual misconduct scandal
Police sexual misconduct trial begins in Contra Costa County
Report alleges recently promoted OPD officers have ties to sex scandal
Group protests promotion of Oakland cops tied to sex scandal
More Celeste Guap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sneak peek of Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
VIDEO: Tour of SF's Museum of Ice Cream
Selena Gomez reveals kidney transplant
Lady Gaga hospitalized with severe pain
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
California bill protecting immigrants approved by state Assembly
EXCLUSIVE: Laci Peterson's mom talks moment she doubted son-in-law
Residents reminded to prepare after earthquakes hit San Jose
Berkeley High students stage massive walkout over DACA
Massive Habitat for Humanity 'Build-A-Thon' underway in Fremont
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
San Leandro nonprofit thanks community for hurricane response
Show More
ISIS claims London attack as UK raises threat level to 'critical'
VIDEO: Extremely rare white giraffes spotted in Kenya
Car goes into shallow water near Dumbarton Bridge
Spacecraft around Saturn meets its end
9 arrested during protest at speaking event at UC Berkeley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
Irma leaves devastation in its wake in the Caribbean
More Photos