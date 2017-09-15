OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --"The Force" opens at Oakland's Grand Lake Theater on Friday night. Filmmakers spent three years documenting the city's police department and efforts to rebuild under federal demands for reform.
Oakland Deputy Chief LeRonne Armstrong admits some parts are hard to watch.
"It's hard to watch officers make mistakes," he said.
The department has been plagued by scandals over the past few years, including a sex abuse scandal involving an underage prostitute.
In a statement, Mayor Libby Schaaf wrote, "The film also documented the challenging realities our police face every day, as well as the community's legitimate anger toward past injustice. I'm hopeful this project brings empathy and understanding to all members of our community."
